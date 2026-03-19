Women, students among key voices in Delhi Budget Consultations: CM

New Delhi: Highlighting the central role of women along with youth in shaping policy, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the upcoming Budget 2026 is being designed through direct public participation, with working women, students, teachers and sportspersons contributing key suggestions.

The ‘Samvad’ programme brought together students, working women, teachers and sportspersons, who shared ground-level concerns and policy suggestions with the Chief Minister.

Emphasising participatory governance, Gupta said, “Public participation is the biggest strength of a developed Delhi,” adding that the government is committed to incorporating these inputs into the upcoming budget.

She assured participants that their feedback would not remain symbolic. “This budget will not just be a financial document, but a comprehensive roadmap to improve the lives of Delhi’s people,” she said.

Students at the interaction focused on strengthening education and future readiness.

Key suggestions included extending the Mid-Day Meal scheme up to Class 12, improving school infrastructure, and introducing structured sports training. They also called for better career guidance, more hostels to accommodate growing college enrolment, and increased exposure to industry practices.

Teachers and working women raised concerns related to everyday civic challenges.

They stressed the need for safer commuting infrastructure, including foot overbridges and underpasses, along with long-term solutions to waterlogging. Working women also proposed setting up creche facilities in schools, while teachers highlighted the importance of AI-based training, addressing staff shortages, and organising educational exposure visits.

From the sports sector, participants pushed for a stronger ecosystem, recommending mandatory sports education, residential academies, better infrastructure, and financial support for athletes. Suggestions also included appointing permanent coaches, especially women coaches, and establishing rehabilitation centres.

The outreach is part of a broader consultative approach adopted by the government. A day earlier, the Chief Minister had interacted with doctors and women commercial drivers to gather sector-specific insights. Highlighting this effort, Gupta said policymaking must reflect real experiences and needs of citizens.

She also reiterated her focus on effective governance, stating, “The Delhi government’s focus is not just on launching schemes but on ensuring their effective implementation so that benefits reach every needy individual.”

With the Budget set to be presented on March 24, the government indicated that major announcements, particularly for women and youth, are on the horizon, shaped directly by the people of Delhi.