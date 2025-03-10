‘Women still waiting for ₹2,500 payment’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to deliver on its promise of providing ₹2,500 to women in Delhi by March 8, calling it a “jumla” (hollow promise). AAP leaders have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Delhi government of misleading the public by forming a committee instead of disbursing the promised funds.

AAP Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi slammed the BJP for failing to act on its commitment. “PM Modi had assured all women in Delhi that ₹2,500 would be credited to their bank accounts by March 8. He had even instructed them to link their phone numbers to their bank accounts, promising that they would receive an SMS confirming the deposit,” she said.

However, according to Atishi, no money was transferred, and instead of discussing the scheme in a cabinet meeting, the BJP formed a four-member ministerial committee. “In the country, whenever the government wants to bury an issue, it forms a committee—and that is exactly what the BJP has done. By forming this committee, the BJP has effectively shelved the ₹2,500 scheme for women,” she stated.

She further questioned whether the Prime Minister knowingly deceived the people. “The only question in every woman’s mind today is: When will ₹2,500 be deposited in my account? The BJP must answer this,” she added.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised the BJP, stating, “If any BJP leader from Delhi had made such a claim, the people would not have believed it. But since PM Modi himself gave a commitment,

women trusted him.” He added that the BJP government had also failed to deliver on its promise of providing a free LPG cylinder for Holi and Diwali.

“Now, only five days remain until Holi. The people of Delhi do not need another committee, they need results,” he said. AAP’s Haryana President Sushil Gupta echoed these concerns, stating, “BJP must fulfill the promises on which it seized power in Delhi. Five years is a short time, and the BJP must act now to deliver on the guarantees that led to its government’s formation.”