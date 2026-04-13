Women power key to nation-building: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday underlined the growing role of women in governance and nation-building while participating in the Atmanirbhar Nari Sammelan held in Chhatarpur, where she lauded the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a transformative step towards empowering women.



Addressing the gathering, Gupta described the legislation as a historic milestone, stating that it reflects a shift from symbolic recognition to meaningful participation of women in decision-making. She said, “Decades after independence, this is that historic moment when the country has not only spoken of honoring Nari Shakti, but has resolved to place her at the center of decision-making and leadership.”

Emphasising the broader impact of the Act, she added, “This Act does not merely provide women with representation, but assigns them a decisive role from policy-making to nation-building.” The Chief Minister highlighted that the move would strengthen women’s voices across institutions and accelerate inclusive development.

Calling the legislation a reflection of national resolve, Gupta said, “The Nari Shakti Vandan Act is a powerful proclamation of the honor, rights, and self-confidence of the country’s crores of mothers and sisters. It is not just a law, but a national resolve to embody the sentiment of ‘Nari, you are Narayani.’”

She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative, stating that the decision marks a defining moment in India’s journey towards gender equality and empowerment.

The event saw the presence of several prominent leaders and dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, District President Ravindra Solanki, National Vice President of Ekalkari Hari Sanstha Madhu Gupta, Fortis Vasant Kunj Director Dr. Priyanka Kharbanda, and noted writer Surbhi, among others.

The Sammelan focused on promoting women’s self-reliance and leadership, with Gupta reiterating the government’s commitment to placing women at the forefront of policy and progress.