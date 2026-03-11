Women medical professionals backbone of healthcare: Gupta

New Delhi: Highlighting the growing role of women in strengthening India’s healthcare system, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said women medical professionals form the backbone of the nation’s healthcare sector while addressing the “Women in the Medical Profession (Multi-specialty Meet)” held at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.



Speaking at the event, attended by senior doctors, medical experts, nurses and women healthcare professionals, Gupta acknowledged the immense contribution of women across different areas of the medical field. “Women’s dedication in the medical field is the backbone of the nation’s healthcare system,” she said.

The Chief Minister noted that women today are playing key roles as doctors, surgeons, researchers, nurses and health specialists. According to her, their work goes far beyond providing treatment, as they also contribute significantly to building a healthier and safer society.

“Women are contributing across the medical field, as doctors, surgeons, researchers, nurses and health specialists. Their compassion, sensitivity and dedication make the practice of medicine more humane,” Gupta said while addressing the gathering.

Emphasising the government’s focus on healthcare, Gupta said the Delhi government remains committed to strengthening healthcare services for women. “The Delhi government is committed to ensuring quality healthcare for every woman through better medical facilities, awareness programmes and expanded healthcare services,” she said.

The Chief Minister also praised Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, describing it as a trusted healthcare institution that has served patients for decades. She said the hospital has not only provided quality treatment to millions of people but has also made significant contributions to medical education, research and modern healthcare practices.

Gupta further highlighted that the institution has encouraged women professionals in the medical field and created opportunities for them to take on leadership roles. Rekha Gupta said women healthcare professionals significantly improve patient care and inspire future generations, expressing confidence that institutions like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will continue promoting health awareness and a healthier society.