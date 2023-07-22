Women inmates given fashion training

New Delhi: In an effort towards reformation and rehabilitation, Delhi Prisons, in partnership with Pearl Academy, has been providing skill development and fashion training to female jail inmates since 2017.

The collaborative initiative aims to equip inmates with valuable fashion techniques, empowering them to lead productive lives after their jail tenure.

A special programme was organised at Central Jail No. 6 (Ladies Jail) in association with Pearl Academy, where 31 female inmates received certificates in “Pattern Making and Garment Construction.” This certification marks the successful completion of one of the nine batches in which 78 inmates have been trained under this fashion skill development programme. Under the guidance of Sanjay Baniwal, Director General (Prisons), and HPS Sran, Additional Inspector General of The Prison Department, Delhi, the initiative aims to ensure that inmates acquire employable skills, transforming their lives and livelihoods positively, an official said.

Pearl Academy, an institution providing fashion training and design education, has been instrumental in imparting valuable skills to the female inmates of Central Jail No. 6. The event at Central Jail No. 6 saw the presence of dignitaries and guests, including Baniwal and HPS Sran (Additional IG Prisons). Performances included a dance on “Ganesh Vandana” and heartfelt speeches shared by the inmates about their transformative experiences during the training. Aditi Srivastava, President, Antonio Maurizio, Dean, and Bela Gupta, Professor School of Fashion, represented Pearl Academy at the event.