‘Women in positions of power must lift other women’: CM Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that capable women in positions of responsibility should help other women by providing the support and opportunities needed to move forward. Speaking at the “Bharati Naari to Narayani: National Convention of Women Thought Leaders” organised by Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Gupta said women must work together to ensure that the next generation of girls gets better opportunities. The CM said the country is progressing, and it is important that daughters receive the courage and opportunities that many women earlier could not get.

She said women who are currently holding positions of responsibility should extend support to others who need guidance, resources and encouragement to advance in life. “When women hold each other’s hands and move forward together, it becomes easier for the coming generations to progress with confidence,” Gupta said. The CM congratulated the organisers for holding discussions over two days and said such platforms can provide direction and motivation to women to contribute actively in different sectors. She also expressed hope that the deliberations during the convention would help strengthen efforts aimed at supporting women.

CM checks implementation of Saheli Pink Smart Card

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday travelled in a DTC bus and interacted with commuters to inspect the implementation of the Saheli Pink Smart Card initiative. Launched by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, the smart card allows women and transgender residents of the national capital to travel free of cost in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

The card has replaced the pink paper ticket and is expected to enable touch-free travel, maintain digital journey records and improve transparency in revenue accounting. “For the mothers, sisters and daughters of Delhi, this is an extremely convenient arrangement. This card is being made for free at various centres in the city. Just get yourself registered with your Aadhaar number and mobile number, and avail the benefit of free travel on DTC buses,” Gupta said.