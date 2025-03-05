‘Women face common challenges across fields’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday addressed the 5th Annual BRICS CCI ‘Women Empowerment Summit & Felicitations 2025’, highlighting the need for greater platforms to nurture women’s talent and leadership. Speaking at the prestigious event, she praised women entrepreneurs for their perseverance and acknowledged the common struggles faced by women across different spheres of life.

During her address, CM Gupta lauded the efforts of BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) in creating opportunities for women to excel. “There are very less platforms for women to encourage their talent and calibre. I appreciate BRICS for providing this space,” she said. She congratulated the women entrepreneurs present at the summit, emphasising that their achievements were a testament to their resilience and hard work.

Recognising the various challenges that women face, Gupta noted that these struggles remain consistent whether one is a leader, a businesswoman, an official, an educationist, a professional, or a homemaker. “Women face similar kinds of challenges in life, be it a top leader, businesswoman, official, educationist, professional, or a housewife,” she stated.

The Chief Minister stressed that overcoming these obstacles is just the first step, as women must then carve out a space for themselves in their respective fields. “After overcoming these challenges, a woman needs to make her own space,” she remarked. She acknowledged that while some women receive support in their journeys, many do not, yet they still find a way to move forward.

CM Rekha Gupta highlighted women’s dual roles in work and family at the BRICS CCI Women Empowerment Summit. Smriti Irani stressed women’s economic contributions, urging greater recognition. The event promoted dialogue on challenges and opportunities for women in leadership.