Women cops of Delhi Police report higher stress than men: Study

NEW DELHI: A study has found that women in the Delhi Police face higher occupational stress than male colleagues, with nearly all reporting moderate to high job-related strain. Conducted by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and UCMS, it highlighted operational stress—from long hours, danger exposure, and little rest—and organisational stress, including paperwork, staff shortages, and bureaucracy. Female officers cited administrative duties and family responsibilities as especially taxing. Nearly 92 per cent reported operational stress, and 54 per cent organisational stress. Researchers called for counselling, structured stress management, fitness initiatives,

fixed duty hours.