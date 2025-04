FARIDABAD: A woman’s torso was found in the bushes in a red suitcase near Mawai village here. A forensic team which was rushed to the spot under Khedipul PS area surmised that the torso was hacked about a week ago. Police took the body part into custody and kept it in the mortuary.

A search is on for other parts of the woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, except her age, which seems to be between 35 and 40.