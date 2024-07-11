Woman’s death sparks attack on medical staff, family booked

NEW DELHI: An FIR was registered against a woman’s family members for allegedly creating a ruckus and attacking doctors and staff members of a Delhi government hospital following her death during post-delivery surgery, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTBH) in east Delhi’s Shahdara area on Tuesday morning, they said.

According to a statement issued by the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) on Tuesday, a mob of 50 to 70 armed people stormed the premises of the hospital, vandalising property and attacking doctors and staff members. A woman, who was admitted at the hospital, died during a surgery after she gave birth to a child on Monday night. This angered her attendants and they attacked doctors on Tuesday morning, the statement said.

A case under section 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 132/3 (5) (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of BNS was registered after a complaint by the hospital late Tuesday night, DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said.

DCP Chaudhary said that on Tuesday morning, a call was received at GTB Enclave police station from the hospital that attendants of a patient, who died post her delivery, were creating a ruckus at the hospital. The police reached the spot and took the situation under control, he added.

The accused have been identified as Zubair (20), the woman’s husband, Mohammad Shoib (24), Zubair’s brother, and Mohammad Naushad (57), the woman’s father, the DCP said. Teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

Meanwhile, senior and junior residents at the University College of Medical Science (UCMS) and GTB Hospital went on an indefinite strike following the incident on Tuesday.

The doctors demanded strict action against the attackers and robust security management in the hospital. During the strike, they will attend only emergency services, the protesting doctors said.

“The strike by junior and senior residents at UCMS and GTBH will continue indefinitely until their demands are met, including the issuance of an institutional FIR copy with legal charges, arrest of all accused, strengthened security with bouncer deployment, restricted attendance at hospital gates, regular police patrolling every 4-5 hours, and installation of panic call buttons in emergency areas,” RDA president Dr Nitish Kumar said in a statement.