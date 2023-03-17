Woman’s chopped body found from drain

noida: Chopped body parts of a middle-aged woman were found from a drain outside a furniture factory located in Sector 8 of Noida on Thursday morning. Police found two legs, one hand and some lumps from the drain while the nail polish on the severed hand indicated the organs to be of a woman.



On Thursday morning, panic triggered in the area after a sweeper saw a human hand floating in the drain while they were carrying out cleaning in the area. He immediately alerted the other sanitation workers and police was informed.

“A call was made to the Phase-1 police station around 10:45 am about some body parts being found in a drain running along the roadside adjacent to some factories located in Sector 8 industrial area. Immediately, police teams as well as forensic department team reached the spot and a probe was initiated,” Harish Chandar Deputy Commissioner of Police Noida said.

The drain is around 4 feet deep and two and a half feet wide and is located outside the factory in E-block of Sector 8. Sources in the police revealed that two leg of about two and a half feet have also been found, two hands with a bangle on the wrist and nail paint on the finger have been recovered from the drain.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Avasthy said that the investigation is underway and CCTV footage of nearby area is being scanned.

“The body is suspected to be at least four to five days old. An autopsy is being carried out to confirm the same. Police teams have been deployed to identify the body and CCTV cameras in the nearby areas are being checked for clues. Further, nearby police stations are being checked for missing persons complaints in order to identify the body,” the ADCP said.

Sources revealed that the rescue work was performed for nearly two hours but except two legs, hand and some lumps, police didn’t find any other body parts from the drain.

“We suspect that after the murder, the miscreants have cut the body into pieces and then disposed the human remains into the drains at different places in the city. While we are making efforts to recover the other body parts, on the basis of the missing reports registered in various police stations of the district, the search for the missing people has been intensified,” a source informed.