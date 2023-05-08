Woman’s burnt body found in bathroom of factory after fire

New Delhi: The charred body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a factory gutted in a blaze in Dayalpur area, police said on Sunday.



Maya, a resident of Gokalpuri, worked as a labourer in the laptop cell factory in Chandbagh, they said.

At 3.15 pm on Saturday, a call was received about a fire at a building in Chandbagh, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said, during the spot inspection, it was found that the fire had erupted in the basement of the building.

Fire tenders took about three hours to bring the blaze under control following which, the charred body was found in the bathroom of the basement, he said.

The body was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem, police said.

“After the crime team visited the spot, a case was registered under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is in progress,” the DCP said.