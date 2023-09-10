Woman’s body with multiple injury marks found near Gr Noida Metro stn

Greater Noida: The body of a 45-year-old woman with multiple injury marks all over was found near a metro station in Greater Noida on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Pinky, a native of Ambedkar Nagar in Delhi who worked as a clerk at Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Her body was found near Sector 148 metro station under Knowledge Park police station of Greater Noida.

She had gone missing on Friday after she left home along with her husband and daughter. Her daughter lodged a missing complaint at Ambedkar Nagar police station on Saturday after which her body was found.

Police officials said that her office staff confirmed her presence on Friday at the office and claimed that she left in the afternoon at around 3 p.m.

Police said that there were injury marks on her body which indicates that she was murdered with a sharp and blunt object.

“It appears that the woman has been killed after slitting her throat. It is not clear whether she was murdered in Greater Noida or killed somewhere else and body was dumped here. Investigation is underway and her mobile records are being scanned. We are also looking at CCTV footage of the nearby area,” said Ashok Kumar, Additional DCP, Greater Noida.