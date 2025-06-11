Woman’s body found stuffed in a suitcase near canal in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: An unidentified woman’s body was found stuffed inside a green suitcase on Tuesday morning along Behta Canal Road in Loni Border police station jurisdiction of Ghaziabad. Police believe that the murder occurred elsewhere before the body was abandoned at this location.

According to police, at around 7 am, pedestrians noticed a green suitcase lying roadside and alerted police. Upon opening, police found the body of a woman, aged around 30 years, with her limbs folded inside the suitcase.

The discovery caused local unrest. Despite police efforts at the scene, identification remained unsuccessful. “A forensic team has gathered evidence from the site. Police have contacted neighbouring districts and states to assist with identification,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

Police said that the deceased had deep injuries near her nose with blood stains around her mouth, and neck. She wore vermilion in her forehead and toe rings, suggesting she was married.

The DCP suspected that the murder likely occurred elsewhere before the body was transported in the suitcase. “The corpse has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death. Multiple police teams are investigating the case,” the DCP added. “Police are utilising electronic surveillance and reviewing nearby CCTV footage. Initial investigations have yielded no significant leads, but police continue to examine camera footage from various routes to identify the woman and solve the case,” the DCP further informed.

Notably, another 30-year-old woman’s partially burnt body was found about 500 metres away near Behta Canal Road on September 7, 2024. Broken bangles at the scene suggested a struggle. That case remains unsolved despite forensic efforts.