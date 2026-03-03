Woman’s body found on Noida e-way service road

Noida: The body of a 23-year-old woman was found on the service road of the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway under the Expressway Police Station limits on Monday morning.



Local residents spotted the body around 8 am and alerted the police control room. A team from the Expressway police station reached the spot, cordoned off the area and took the body into custody.

A senior police official said preliminary investigation suggests the body was allegedly dumped from a vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Kavita Singh (23), a resident of New Delhi.

Police suspect she may have been killed elsewhere and her body later transported and thrown on the service road in an attempt to destroy evidence and mislead investigators. However, the exact cause and circumstances of death will be established after the postmortem examination.

A forensic team collected evidence from the scene, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to trace suspicious vehicles. Statements of local residents and passers-by are also being recorded.

The body has been sent for postmortem. Given the suspected homicide, four teams have been formed to identify the vehicle involved and apprehend those responsible. Further investigation is underway.