Woman’s body found in water tank at university in Gr Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The dead body of a woman, aged around 30 years, was found from the water tank of Gautam Buddh Nagar university in Greater Noida, police officials said on Tuesday.



According to the police, the matter came to light on Monday night when the police had received information about the body of a woman being found in the water tank of Gautam Buddha University. After receiving the information, the team of Ecotech 1 police station along with senior police officials reached the spot.

“The dead body was found in the cemented water tank on the roof of Gautam Buddha University M block Hostel. Based on the above information, Ecotech I police station went to the spot and started an investigation,” said Shivhari Meena, ACP (Law and Order), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Police found that the woman’s husband is a class IV employee at the nearby GIMS hospital and she lives with her husband and mother-in-law. “People living in the nearby area told police that on Monday, there was a fight between the husband and wife over some issue and that they fought frequently,” added Meena.

The officer informed that the husband of the deceased woman is absconding from the spot. “A case is being registered after receiving a complaint from the family of the deceased woman. The body was sent for post-mortem whose reports are awaited. The actual reason behind death will be known after that,” the Additional CP said. Police suspect that the woman was murdered by her husband and mother-in-law.