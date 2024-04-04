Woman’s body found in almirah, absconding live-in partner booked

New Delhi: The body of a 26-year-old woman was found stuffed in an almirah at a house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area, with her father suspecting her live-in partner’s role behind the murder, police said on Thursday.



The matter came to light after the victim’s father approached the police on Wednesday after he was unable to contact her for a few days.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 10.40 pm on Wednesday wherein a caller said his daughter could have been killed, following which a team from Dabri police station rushed to the said house in Dwarka’s Rajapuri area.

“Upon entering the flat, the body of the woman was found in the almirah of a room. The crime scene was inspected by the crime team and FSL,” said a senior police officer.

The deceased’s father who was present at the spot, alleged the woman was killed by her live-in partner Vipal Tailor, the police said.

Citing his last call with the woman, the complainant told the police that she had told him that her partner Vipal Tailor used to beat her up and she was afraid she could be murdered, they said. He also told the police that his daughter had been living in the rented flat with Tailor for the past one and a half months, they added.

The police officer said the body has been transferred to DDU Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Efforts are underway to locate the accused, Vipal Tailor, who is a native of Surat in Gujarat,” the officer said.

“Based on the statement of the complainant, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused,” he said, adding that police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to find out the crime sequence.