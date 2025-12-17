Woman who ‘instigated’ stabbing nabbed with 3 more; juvenile detained

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three men and a woman, and detained a juvenile, in connection with a murder by stabbing in Mukherjee Nagar, an officer said on Tuesday.

A man was stabbed in the north Delhi area during a fight on Monday. He succumbed at the LNJP Hospital.

According to police, Aman, the victim, was having food at a restaurant with his brother when a woman, accompanied by four to five men, and allegedly drunk, started a quarrel with them.

The group allegedly tried to confine the brothers inside the restaurant, but they managed to escape.

However, they caught Aman near the restaurant, and he was stabbed in the abdomen.

According to the complaint filed by Aman’s 22-year-old younger brother, Nitin, the woman allegedly instigated the attackers, police said.

Acting on local intelligence, police made raids and arrested Ramesh, 26, Gautam, 23, and Satyam, 25, all residents of Mukherjee Nagar.

The woman, a 26-year-old, was also nabbed, and a juvenile was apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in Aman’s murder and revealed the names of their other associates, including one Mohit.

A hunt is on to nab the rest of the accused, police said.