Woman wanted in several cases of cheating and fraud arrested

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested a woman wanted in 23 high-profile cases of cheating and fraud, including the Gurugram-Manesar industrial model township land grab scam, has been arrested from Mumbai, city police officials informed on Sunday. The accused was identified as Sona Bansal.



The accused persons were continuously changing their locations in the country and abroad to escape from the clutches of various Law Enforcement Agencies. Based on groundwork and field intelligence, the investigating team conducted a raid, Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police of Crime Branch said.

“The information was developed and the team was sent to Mumbai, Maharashtra in search of the wanted accused persons. Based on inputs received by Head Constable Gaurav Tyagi, a raid was conducted in a high-end society in Mumbai and the said accused Sona Bansal was arrested from there,” the senior cop said. Adding, “Her husband Atul Bansal was not found there and his whereabouts are being ascertained. Though both are natives of Delhi, they had been residing there with the assumed identities of Mrs Sulochana and Arun Gupta prepared on fake and forged documents,” he further added.

Police also informed that the couple had been wanted in several high profile white collar economic crimes, including the ‘Gurugram-Manesar Industrial Model Township Land Grab Scam’ amounting to Rs 1,500 crore. Both were the directors of the builder firm named after their son Aditya Build Well (ABW) Infrastructure Limited. ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on FIR registered at Manesar police station in Gurugram and thereafter investigation was taken up by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, CBI, against the alleged accused including unknown public servants of the Haryana government and other individuals.

The CBI also registered a criminal case against the accused persons in September 2015 following allegations that private builders, in collusion with some public servants of the Haryana government, had bought around 400 acres of land from farmers and land-owners of different villages in Gurugram district at throwaway prices.