Woman used social media to trap victims, extort money; 2 held

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a woman and her accomplice for allegedly running an organised honey-trapping and extortion racket, officials said.

The case came to light following an anonymous tip-off to the Crime Branch. The accomplice has been identified as Yashdev Singh Chauhan (44), a resident of New Usmanpur. Police said he allegedly posed as an advocate but was in fact working as a clerk with a lawyer at Karkardooma Courts.

According to investigators, the accused misused criminal law provisions by filing multiple cases against victims to extort money through negotiated settlements. A case has been registered at Mehrauli police station under Sections 385, 389 and 34 of the IPC.

Police said the woman systematically targeted individuals, often initiating contact through social media on the pretext of offering professional services. In one instance, a retired Army captain alleged that she approached him to promote his novels, induced financial transactions, and later created disputes before filing a criminal complaint against him.

An FIR registered in 2021 at Mehrauli police station under serious charges, including rape and criminal intimidation, was subsequently challenged by the complainant. The Supreme Court quashed the FIR on February 25, 2025, observing that the proceedings amounted to an abuse of the process of law.

Police said the woman filed nine FIRs across Delhi, including rape and molestation cases. She used intermediaries for settlements. Devices with audio evidence were seized, and voice samples sent for forensic analysis.