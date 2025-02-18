Woman stabbed to death in Gokalpuri; police probe on

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Gokalpuri area of northeast Delhi on Monday, an official said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Gokalpuri Police Station at 9.08 am that a woman is lying on the road near Johripur pulia.

The teams immediately responded to the scene, where they found bloodstains on the road. The injured woman had already been rushed to

the hospital.

Upon reaching JPC Hospital, the police teams got to know that the victim had sustained stab wounds to her abdomen. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed in the emergency ward. Crime and forensic teams have inspected the crime scene and the police have launched an investigation.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the assailant. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained and the police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the attacker.

Further investigation is in progress. Meanwhile, the woman’s family members levelled allegations on her husband.

They alleged that she had been staying separately for the past eight months as he used to thrash her everyday over money issue.

The also alleged that the man had thrashed her a week ago.