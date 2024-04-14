Woman stabbed to death by neighbours, suspects cry foul

New Delhi: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her neighbours in Shahdara here, while the suspects claimed that the injuries could be self-inflicted, police said on Saturday.



The police received a call on Friday night regarding a woman being stabbed. A team rushed to the spot and found Soni lying in a pool of blood at her home in Bhikam Singh Colony in Farsh Bazar, police said.

During the initial investigation, the police found that Soni and her husband Satbir had gotten into a fight with their neighbour and his family members, over some issues, he said.

“Soni had two or three cut marks on her left hand and a small wound on her stomach,” a police officer said.

She was rushed to the Dr Hedgewar Hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, he said.

“The suspects claim she inflicted the injuries herself. But we are verifying the claims and corroborating the sequence of the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Chaudhry (Shahdara) said.

Satbir’s statements were recorded and a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the DCP said. Further investigation is underway, he said.