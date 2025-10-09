Woman stabbed in face, throat inside South Delhi home

NEW DELHI: A body of a 25-year-old woman with stab injuries on her face and throat was found inside her rented home in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area, police said on Wednesday as they suspect personal enmity behind the gruesome murder.

The incident came to light around 9.19 pm on Tuesday when a PCR call was received at Kotla Mubarakpur police station about a quarrel and bloodstains seen on the staircase of a house, they said.

The caller informed that his parents, who live in the same building, had called him after hearing noises from a tenant’s room. When he reached there, he saw blood on the stairs but did not check upstairs and instead alerted the police, they said.

“A team was immediately dispatched to the spot along with staff. Upon reaching there, the team found bloodstains on the staircase and the door of a first-floor room locked from the outside. The police broke open the lock and found a woman lying in a pool of blood inside the room,”

the officer said.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The deceased was later identified as Sakshi, a resident of Hauz Khas.

The crime and forensic teams were called to inspect the scene. Initial examination suggested that the woman was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Injuries were found on her face and throat.

“From the preliminary inspection, it appears that the deceased was with someone known to her. A quarrel broke out between them, during which the assailant attacked her with a knife and fled after locking the door from outside,” the officer added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are underway to identify and trace the suspect. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to ascertain the sequence of events.

Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating all angles, including personal enmity and relationship issues. Multiple teams have been formed

to nab the accused.