Woman stabbed after rejecting neighbour’s advances in W Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman was stabbed by a neighbor multiple times in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, on Monday over avoiding talking to the accused, leading to the arrest of a 36-year-old neighbor on the attempt to murder charges.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Tilak Nagar Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh alias Goldy (36), a resident of Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the incident occurred at around 11:30 am when the suspect allegedly attacked the woman inside her home. Singh was arrested soon after, and the weapon used in the assault has been recovered.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she underwent surgery. She is currently under observation.

A case of attempted murder has been registered based on the woman’s statement and her medico-legal certificate (MLC).

Initial investigations reveal that the victim had moved to the neighborhood with her husband and children about two years ago.

Though she and Singh occasionally interacted formally, the relationship began to make the woman uncomfortable.

She attempted to distance herself from Singh, but no formal complaints were made at the time. This avoidance apparently angered Singh, leading him to forcibly enter her home on the morning of Monday and stab her.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter to determine the full motive behind the attack and if any other factors were involved. The victim remains in critical condition, and the police are monitoring the situation closely.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the usually quiet Tilak Nagar neighborhood, leaving residents concerned for safety.