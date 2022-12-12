Woman SI alleges assault by advocate husband, DCW issues notice to police

New Delhi: A woman sub-inspector (SI) of Delhi Police accused her advocate husband of abuse and physical assault in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, officials said on Monday.



The matter came to light after Doli Tevathia posted a video and described the alleged assault on Twitter, they said.

"I am a sub-inspector in the Delhi Police. Presently on maternity leave. I am constantly facing abuse from my husband advocate Tarun Dabas. Today he beat me in broad daylight. Please ensure action," the SI tweeted from her personal handle.

In the video, Dabas could be seen hitting a parked car with his black SUV and engaging in a heated argument with his wife. Both are seen fighting as she takes out the side view mirror of his car.

The man abusing and pushing Tevathia in the video is also seen threatening to kill her.

Following this, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the police seeking a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made in the matter.

The panel has also sought information on any complaint lodged by the woman and her family against the man and action taken by the police.

The commission has asked Delhi Police to provide an action taken report latest by December 16.

On Monday, Tevathia said they have filed three complaints against Dabas so far.

The Delhi Police has registered a case against Dabas and is probing the matter.

On the complaint of the SI and her brother Sumit Kumar, a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Najafgarh police station, a senior police officer said.

In the complaint, Kumar alleged that Dabas assaulted him as well on several occasions in September.