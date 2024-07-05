Woman rescued from fire in East of Kailash, probe on

NEW DELHI: A lady was rescued from a fire that broke out early morning of Thursday in a mixed-use building located at East of Kailash, Delhi.



The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call reporting the incident at approximately 5:50 am.

According to the Police, the fire started in offices and shops located on the upper ground floor of the building, which is used for commercial purposes.

The blaze then spread to the first, second, and third floors, which are residential and housed various domestic articles.

At around 9:50 am the fire was dozed off and an update from East of Kailash confirmed that DFS personnel successfully rescued a girl from the third floor. The building comprises a stilt, upper ground, first, second, and third floors.

A total of eight fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to combat the flames. So far, only one lady has been rescued from the upper floors.

The incident falls under Nehru Place jurisdiction. Authorities are actively assessing the situation. Expect more details to follow as the investigation progresses. Stay informed for updates on the fire’s cause and the condition of affected residents.

Residents in East of Kailash are strongly advised to avoid the area surrounding F-46. Emergency services are actively managing the fire incident, and public presence could hinder rescue and containment efforts. Stay clear for your safety and theirs.