MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Woman raped in Mundka on pretext of job offer
Delhi

Woman raped in Mundka on pretext of job offer

BY Team MP14 Aug 2025 1:06 AM IST

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped in outer Delhi’s Mundka area after being lured with a job offer, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a native of Nepal and a mother of four who recently left her husband due to alleged domestic violence, arrived in Delhi from Bengaluru by train earlier this month, a senior

police officer said.

The woman told investigators that she met a man during her journey who gave her the number of another man named Manjeet, and asked her to contact him for a

job, the officer said.

A day later, she contacted the man who gave her a job offer and arranged a rented accommodation in Mundka for her stay, police said.

On August 10, the man came to her room in a drunken state and raped her, the officer said, adding that a case was registered under the relevant sections of BNS the next day.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the

accused, he added.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X