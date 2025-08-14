Woman raped in Mundka on pretext of job offer

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped in outer Delhi’s Mundka area after being lured with a job offer, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a native of Nepal and a mother of four who recently left her husband due to alleged domestic violence, arrived in Delhi from Bengaluru by train earlier this month, a senior

police officer said.

The woman told investigators that she met a man during her journey who gave her the number of another man named Manjeet, and asked her to contact him for a

job, the officer said.

A day later, she contacted the man who gave her a job offer and arranged a rented accommodation in Mundka for her stay, police said.

On August 10, the man came to her room in a drunken state and raped her, the officer said, adding that a case was registered under the relevant sections of BNS the next day.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the

accused, he added.