Woman plotted husband’s phone snatching to delete ‘intimate photos’ with lover

NEW DELHI: A woman allegedly sought help from two men to get her husband’s phone snatched in south Delhi’s Sultanpur area to delete intimate photos with her lover stored on the device, an official said on Friday.

The men allegedly carried out the snatching and had been absconding since the day of the incident on June 19, they said.

One of them, Ankit Gahlot (27), was arrested who said told police that the woman was in a relationship with another man and her husband had their photos on his phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

“To retrieve and erase the images, she orchestrated the snatching,” he said.

She provided her husband’s daily route and work timings to the the two men. On June 19, they allegedly snatched the phone and fled, he added.

A phone was snatched near Sultanpur by two masked men on a rented scooter, police said. ANPR footage from Vasant Kunj helped trace the

vehicle to Daryaganj.

Using rental records and Aadhaar data, the accused were tracked to Balotra in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. They had briefly stayed in an

Old Delhi hotel.

One woman has been bound down; another suspect remains absconding.