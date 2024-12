FARIDABAD: A 40-year-old man, Vijay, was allegedly murdered by his wife Rekha and her partner Mohammad Abdullah in Faridabad’s SGM Nagar. Vijay’s brother, Balbir, was informed of the incident when he reached the slum and found Vijay lying dead.

Vijay’s daughters revealed that their mother and her partner strangled him. Balbir had been previously informed by Vijay about Rekha’s affair with Abdullah. Based on Balbir’s complaint, an FIR

was registered.