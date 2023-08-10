Woman opens fire at sister suspecting affair with husband

New Delhi: In a shocking incident at Shastri Park, a heated family dispute took a dangerous turn as a woman allegedly shot at and assaulted her younger sister whom she suspected of having an affair with her husband.



The local police swiftly responded to the distress call, arresting the accused and launching a thorough investigation.

According to the victim, Sumaila, aged 20, residing in the Buland Masjid area of Shastri Park, the horrifying incident occurred at approximately 6:30 pm. Her elder sister, Sonu, aged 30, reportedly attempted to shoot Sumaila using a country-made pistol.

The pellets discharged from the weapon struck Sumaila’s face and Sonu also repeatedly struck her younger sister on the head with the butt of the gun.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the motive behind this gruesome assault was rooted in suspicions. Sonu allegedly believed that her younger sister, Sumaila, was having an extramarital affair with Sonu’s husband.

The local authorities wasted no time in taking

action, promptly apprehending Sonu. She is currently in custody as the investigation continues.