Woman nabbed for swiping jewellery worth Rs 33 lakh

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 33 lakh from a jewellery firm employee in Karol Bagh, police said on Thursday. Her movements were tracked through CCTV footage for 16 km before she was apprehended, they said.

On November 21, the manager of a jewellery firm filed an e-FIR reporting the theft.

He alleged that he and his colleague had visited Karol Bagh a day earlier for repair work and lost a bag containing gold jewellery while they were returning to their store in an e-rickshaw.

A police officer said footage from CCTVs revealed the theft to be the handiwork of a woman, a resident of Sultanpuri. She was nabbed from her

home with all the stolen jewellery in her possession. During interrogation, the woman said she was in the same e-rickshaw as the victims.