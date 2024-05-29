Woman nabbed for FedEx parcel scam

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a lady with her accomplice for defrauding multiple individuals by claiming their names were linked to a FedEx parcel containing drugs.

The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Sudha Srivastav, a resident of Saya Gold Avenue, Ghaziabad, UP.

According to the Police, the case unfolded on September 15, 2023, when one lady Mamta Rohit from Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, filed a complaint.

A woman received a call from a supposed FedEx representative, Navin Kumar, claiming a parcel in her name sent to Taiwan was returned, containing passports, credit cards, a laptop, clothes, and 140 grams of MDMA drugs. Following this, individuals posing as Mumbai Crime Branch officers coerced her into transferring Rs 9,03,634 across two bank accounts for police clearance.

An FIR was registered under IPC section 420 and IT Act sections 66C/66D. The bank accounts were linked to Dhruv Kumar Hemant Bhai Pandya and Sudha Srivastava. Despite initial difficulties, technical surveillance located Srivastava. On May 15, a Delhi Police team, led by ACP Devender Kumar Singh, raided Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, and arrested Srivastava. Her mobile phones revealed involvement in multiple cybercrimes, and efforts are ongoing to catch her accomplices.