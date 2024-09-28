Woman nabbed for duping people with fake railway tenders

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a woman for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them railway tenders and other contracts, police said on Friday.

Meenakshi Aggarwal and her husband Abhishek Aggarwal were declared proclaimed offenders in two cases of fraud and a bounty of Rs 25,000 was announced for information leading to the woman’s arrest, they said. Meenakshi was arrested from Jaipur on Thursday while her husband is still absconding, the police said.

“Meenakshi and Abhishek had cheated multiple people by luring them to invest in their schemes,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said. The couple used to lead a lavish lifestyle using the duped money and pretended that they were earning well, the DCP said. They assured huge profits to lure more people. After taking the advance from their victims, they used to flee and turned off their mobile phones to evade arrest, he added.

According to the police, one of their victims Vijay Raj from Delhi’s Dabri had lodged a complaint against the couple regarding cheating and criminal breach of trust in 2021.

Raj, in his complaint, alleged that he had invested over Rs 50 lakh in their schemes.

Similarly, another person Rahul Gupta who was lured to invest Rs 3.18 crore for a contract in railways had lodged a complaint against the duo, the police said. The accused were arrested in both the cases but later got bail from the court. However, they did not attend court proceedings and were subsequently declared proclaimed offenders, said the DCP.

Meenakshi, who was meanwhile hiding in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, was arrested after a the police received a tip-off.

A police team went to Jaipur and brought the woman to Delhi, the officer said, adding that Abhishek is yet to be held.

The couple got married in 2011. Meenakshi was living in a posh society in Jaipur and was running a business of readymade garments, police said.