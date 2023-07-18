Woman murders rapist; man killed by lover’s family

New Delhi: In a distressing incident in Shastri Park area, a woman was arrested for allegedly murdering a relative who had reportedly subjected her to repeated acts of rape.



The accused, identified as Salma, hailing from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, along with her friend’s husband, Irfan, allegedly stabbed the man, Abujar, to death. Delhi Police revealed details of the incident on Monday.

The tragic episode came to light on Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. when the body of Abu, a resident of Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, was discovered at Bela Farm in the Shastri Park area. Investigations led to the arrest of Salma and Irfan, who reside in DDA Flats in Shastri Park.

Officials disclosed that Salma’s husband had passed away earlier this year due to illness. It was further revealed that Salma’s deceased husband and Abujar were relatives. Salma claimed that she had been raped multiple times by Abujar, and the situation worsened after her husband’s demise.

“She sought revenge and liberation from Abujar. Being a close friend of Irfan’s wife, she managed to secure his assistance,” stated an official familiar with the case.

According to police reports, the crime scene revealed a male body bearing sharp weapon injuries on the neck and abdomen. Following a meticulous review of approximately 20 CCTV cameras, the authorities identified two suspects who were subsequently confirmed as the perpetrators.

“The two accused were apprehended, and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” confirmed a senior police official.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Salma lured Abujar to an area near Bela Farm under the pretext of showing him the overflowing Yamuna river. At that location, Salma and Irfan allegedly overpowered Abujar before fatally stabbing him. The lifeless body was then discarded behind a wall at Bela Farm. The murder weapon, a knife, was later recovered near the crime scene.

In a separate incident, unfolding on the same day, a 25-year-old man named Salman was reportedly stabbed to death in Jafrabad. The assailants were identified as the father of Salman’s girlfriend, Manzoor, and her brothers, Mohsin and a minor. The motive behind the attack stemmed from their opposition to Salman’s relationship with their daughter.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in Gali No. 2, near Kalyan Cinema, Chauhan Banger. Authorities have registered a case of murder and are actively searching for Manzoor and his sons, who are currently absconding.

Investigations in both cases are ongoing as authorities seek to unravel the circumstances surrounding these tragic incidents.