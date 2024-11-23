Woman murders kids and tries to end life amid domestic fears

NOIDA: A 25-year-old woman has been arrested by police from Badalpur area for allegedly killing her two minor children – a 6-year-old boy and 4-year-old daughter, before trying to kill herself, police officials said on Friday.

According to police, the arrested woman has been identified as Sonam Rani, a native of Hapur district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Noida, Shakti Mohan Awasthy said that the woman had eloped from her home and married Sahil, resident Pilkhuwa, under Hapur district without the permission of her family, around seven years ago, and stopped visiting her maternal home.

“The couple had two children, a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter. There were frequent disputes between the couple and Sahil used to beat Sonam. In 2021, Sahil had killed a person and went to the jail in Ghaziabad,” said Awasthy.

Police said that after Sahil was lodged in jail, the woman started living in a live-in relationship with Sonu, a resident of Badalpur area. She gave birth to a boy from Sonu.

“During interrogation, Sonam said that she received a call from Sahil that he has been released from jail after which she started fearing that he might kill her and children. She was also fed up with her life, so she killed both the children by strangling them and also tried to kill herself,” the DCP added.

Police said that the woman has been booked under BNS section 103 (1) (punishment for murder) and was sent to the jail after producing before the court on Friday.