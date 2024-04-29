Woman mastermind arrested in Zirakpur after fake job racket uncovered

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has dismantled a nefarious fake job racket, culminating in the arrest of a key suspect identified as Deepika, from her residence in Zirakpur, Punjab. Deepika, the alleged kingpin of the operation, and her accomplices stand accused of swindling countless individuals across India and Nepal under the guise of facilitating employment opportunities in Canada, the officials informed on Saturday.



DCP EOW Vikram K. Porwal stated that the operation, which unfolded following joint complaints from 23 victims across various Indian states and an additional 29 Nepali victims, unveiled a complex web of deceit and exploitation. Victims, desperate for gainful employment, were lured into the trap by promises of lucrative job placements in Canada, orchestrated primarily through social media platforms.

Adding further, Porwal stated that modus operandi of the accused involved meticulous planning and moving their base between Bathinda,Delhi, and Chandigarh, to avoid being caught by law enforcement. This allowed them to continue their fraudulent activities, which involved soliciting funds from unsuspecting victims, purportedly to help with their overseas employment aspirations. However, after receiving the payments, the accused would quickly shut down their operations and abscond with substantial sums of money.

Inspector Yograj, leading the investigative team, along with diligent officers including Sub Inspector Manoj Kumar and Sub Inspector Arvind Kumar, orchestrated a comprehensive operation resulting in the apprehension of Deepika. A subsequent search of her premises yielded crucial evidence, including laptops, mobile phones, passports, and other incriminating documents, Porwal mentioned.

Interrogation of the accused has shed light on the elaborate schemes employed to defraud individuals. Deepika, hailing from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, initially ventured into the realm of immigration services before transitioning into the realm of deceitful practices. The accused, operating under various guises such as Ladder Groups in Delhi, Migrate Master, and Visa Vista in Chandigarh, meticulously crafted an illusion of credibility, utilising professional office spaces in prominent

commercial areas to deceive their victims, Porwal confirmed. It has been revealed that the accused systematically preyed on the vulnerability of individuals, gradually extracting increasing sums of money under false pretenses.

Despite the promises of lucrative employment opportunities, not a single victim was ever dispatched abroad for work, with all funds collected being brazenly siphoned off.