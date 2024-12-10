Woman, man held with heroin worth ₹2.5 cr

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two drug suppliers including a lady with drugs worth rupees Rs 2.5 crore.

The accused has been identified as Jilani (30) son of Gyasudin resident of Usaihata Village, Badayun, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the operation, led by Inspector Ashok Kumar under ACP Joginder Singh’s supervision, highlights the district’s aggressive campaign to curb drug trafficking. On December 7 and 8, the police apprehended two individuals during targeted operations.

A 41-year-old woman from Narela was arrested with 102 grams of heroin, while Jilani was caught with 300 grams. Both face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The woman, previously involved in a 2023 drug trafficking case, is currently out on bail. Jilani has a history of offenses, including cow slaughter and anti-social activities in Uttar Pradesh.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has ramped up surveillance, deploying secret informers and launching coordinated actions against drug syndicates.

The recent operation resulted in eight FIRs registered across various Outer North District police stations since December 1. One supplier from Odisha was also arrested as authorities focused on dismantling supply chains.

In tandem with enforcement, the police have prioritized awareness. Over 1,100 people attended five street plays (Nukkad Natak), and 2,330 students participated in 10 anti-drug lectures.

Flag marches and social media campaigns under the banner “Say No to Drugs” emphasise the risks of addiction.

The campaign aligns with the Delhi government’s “Drug-Free Delhi” initiative, spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena. “Our efforts aim not just at enforcement but building a drug-free society,” said a senior officer.

Authorities are tracing the source of the heroin and further network linkages.

The Outer North District police reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating narcotics through sustained operations and public collaboration.