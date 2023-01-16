Woman, lover kill husband & dump body in septic tank

noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing her husband in Greater Noida West area, police officials said on Sunday. It was revealed that the accused have dumped the body in the septic tank of an under-construction house after murdering around two weeks ago.



The incident took place on the intervening night of January 2 and 3 near Gaur City under Bisrakh police station area in greater noida west. Officials said that on January 10, a complaint was received at Bisrakh police station in from one Chotelal, who claimed that his brother, Satish Pal (42), a resident of Saraswati Kunj in Bisrakh, was missing.

“Following the complaint, police questioned Pal’s wife Neetu as she didn’t file a missing report. Upon sustained interrogations, she broke out before police and confessed to have killed Pal along with two other persons,” Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida said.

Police said that the woman killed her husband along with her lover and his associate.

“The woman told police that on the intervening night of January 2 and 3, she along with Harpal, a labourer and a resident of Gaur City-1, first mixed sleeping pills in Pal’s drink and strangled him to death and later, the three accused took the body to the neighbour’s house, which was under construction and buried it in the septic tank. They also covered the surface of the tank with cement so that nobody doubt. Police dug the tank and took out the semi-decomposed body which was sent for autopsy,” Pandey added.

A senior police officer said that Neetu came into contact with Harpal as he worked as construction labourer in her locality and both developed feelings for each other.

“Since Pal came to know about their relationship, he opposed following which the woman and her lover planned controversy to kill him,” the police officer said.

On the basis of incident, both Neetu, Harpal have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed, or giving false information to screen the offender), 34 (common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).