Woman law student plants friend as maid in ₹30L heist, 3 in cop net

NEW DELHI: A woman studying law allegedly orchestrated a theft by planting her friend as a domestic worker, who fled with Rs 30 lakh just two days after starting work at a residence in northwest Delhi’s Model Town, police said on Tuesday.

Three women, including Rajni (27), who is said to have planned the crime in detail, have been arrested, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh. To evade identification, Rajni’s associate, Shilpi (19), used a forged identity card in the name of ‘Tanveer Kaur’ to gain employment as a live-in maid through a

domestic help agency.

The incident came to light on June 12 when a PCR call was received regarding a theft. The complainant, Dr Anil Raheja, informed police that his newly employed maid and her associates had fled with Rs 30 lakh in cash and a mobile phone. A case was registered under Section 306 (theft by clerk or servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched.

CCTV footage and technical surveillance led police to the suspects in Meerut. A raid resulted in the arrest of Shilpi and Rajni. A third accused, Neha Samalty (25), was later arrested in Saharanpur.

Police recovered Rs 10.07 lakh in cash and accessories from Shilpi, Rs 12.5 lakh and a mobile phone from Rajni, and Rs 50,000 along with another phone from Neha. Initial findings suggest this was their first offence, allegedly motivated by quick financial gain.