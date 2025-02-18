Woman killed, son injured in hit-and-run

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old woman was killed and her son sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run case near northeast Delhi’s Dharampura on Monday afternoon, an official said. The incident occurred around 12:44 pm when an unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle on the main road near the flyover, he said.

According to the police, a PCR call reporting the accident was received at the Seelampur Police Station.

The police said a mother and son were found injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle near ISBT Kashmere Gate. The woman was declared dead at JPC Hospital, while the son is receiving treatment. An FIR has been registered at Seelampur PS, and multiple teams have been formed to locate the offending vehicle. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle.