Woman killed, man injured in hotel blaze

NOIDA: In the midst of increasing fire incidents across Delhi-NCR due to intense heat, a 28-year-old woman lost her life, while another man sustained injuries in a significant fire that engulfed a hotel in Sector-104 of Noida on Saturday evening.



As per the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, the incident took place around 5:30 pm on Saturday at Moon Hotel and Banquet Hall in Sector 104.

“The fire control room received information that a fire broke out on the fourth floor of a hotel located in the Hazipur area in Sector 104 under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station. Upon receiving information, ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control,” stated Chaubey.

A woman identified as Palak, a physiotherapist and a native of Patna has died in the incident. Another man, Tarun Kumar, a engineer and a resident of Delhi has been critically injured. At present, the fire department has expressed the possibility of the fire starting due to a short circuit.

Police said that both of them were staying in the hotel room.

“A team of the fire department rescued the young man and the girl trapped on the fourth floor and admitted them to a nearby hospital.

“Both were burnt and they were having trouble breathing. The women succumbed at the hospital while the man had been admitted at hospital and is critical,” added Chaubey.

Police said that both were going to get married after a few months.

They had come to the hotel together on Saturday evening and were staying in the room. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the hotel.

Both of them could not detect the fire. Before anyone could leave the room, smoke had spread to the fourth floor.

The fire officials are reviewing the hotel’s fire NOC.