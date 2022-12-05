Woman killed as car rams into scooty in Noida: Cops

noida: A 24-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was allegedly rammed by a speeding Jaguar on Sunday, officials said on Monday. The driver of the car, having a VIP number plate with Odisha registration, has been arrested. The arrested accused has been identified as Samuel Andrew Pyster(31), a resident of Sector 77 in Faridabad who rammed his car into the victim, Deepika Tripathi's scooty.



As per police, the incident took place around 10 am on Sunday morning near Supertech e-square building following which a team from the Sector 39 police station rushed to the spot. "After reaching the spot, Tripathi was rushed to Yatharth hospital in Sector 110 while Pyster was taken into custody while his car was seized," Rajneesh Verma, ACP Noida, said.

"Looking at the condition of the scooty, it seems that Pyster was overspeeding. Tripathi was declared brought dead on arrival by the hospital officials. Tripathi is a resident of Sector 143 and worked as a receptionist at Raj Nandini Estates pvt. ltd company located in the e-square building," Verma said while adding that Pyster worked at American Express company. A case has been registered.