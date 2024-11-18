Woman killed, another hurt after being hit by car in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A tragic hit-and-run accident near Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar terminal early Sunday morning claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman and left a 70-year-old man critically injured.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Uttam Nagar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Kamlesh (64) wife of Shankar Lal resident of Gupta Enclave, Vikas Vihar, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the incident occurred around 6:03 am when a PCR call alerted police about the accident involving a car near the terminal. Upon reaching the scene, officers discovered that the injured victims had already been taken to hospitals.

At Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, police identified one of the victims as Kamlesh, a housewife. She was admitted with injuries sustained in a road traffic accident (RTA) near Uttam Nagar Terminal. Tragically, Kamlesh was later declared dead.

The second victim, an unidentified man believed to be around 70 years old, was taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the same incident.

Eyewitness, a 55-year-old lady resident of Gupta Enclave, recounted the events to police at DDU Hospital.

According to her statement, she, Kamlesh and the unidentified man were crossing the road near Uttam Nagar Terminal when a vehicle, reportedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, approached from the Janakpuri side and struck Kamlesh and the man. The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the offending vehicle has been identified. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing death by negligence. Authorities have initiated further investigation to apprehend the accused driver.

Meanwhile, Kamlesh’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The police are working to trace the unidentified man’s family.