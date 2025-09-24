Woman killed, 2 hurt in stabbing at W Delhi home

new delhi: A 39-year-old woman was killed and two others injured in a stabbing incident in West Delhi’s Khyala area on Tuesday morning. Police were alerted through a PCR call received at Khyala police station.

The accused, identified as 49-year-old Istekhar Ahmad alias Babbu, a resident of JJ Colony, Khyala, was apprehended on the spot by family members and handed over to the authorities.

The incident occurred around 8:05 a.m. on September 23, following a call reporting a murder. A police team rushed to the house, where they found Nusrat (39) dead on the second floor. Two women, Akbari (42) and Saniya (20), were discovered with stab wounds and taken to hospital for treatment.

The complainant, Usman (19), a family member, had alerted police. Preliminary investigation indicates that Ahmad attacked the women with a sharp weapon inside the residence, though the motive is yet to be determined.

“The accused was caught red-handed by family members before he could flee and handed over to the police. The weapon has been recovered. A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered, and investigation is underway,” a senior officer confirmed.

The brutality of the attack has left the locality in shock. Neighbours gathered outside the building as the police cordoned off the area for forensic examination. Officers are recording statements from family members and witnesses to reconstruct the sequence of events, and are also checking for any prior disputes between Ahmad and the victims.

Ahmad remains in custody and will be produced in court after interrogation. The injured women are under medical care, and their statements are expected to provide crucial details. Police said all possible angles, including personal enmity and domestic issues, are being explored. The investigation continues.