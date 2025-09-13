Woman jumps from moving auto to escape molestation bid; probe on

GURUGRAM: A 42-year-old woman escaped an alleged molestation bid by an auto-rickshaw driver after she jumped out of his vehicle near Feroz Gandhi Colony area in Gurugram, police said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed at the New Colony police station, the incident took place on Thursday evening when the woman, who is HR head at a private firm, booked an auto through a ride-hailing app to travel from her workplace to her home.

The woman alleged her auto driver, seemingly drunk, tried to snatch her bag, forcing her to jump off and sustain injuries. She later got 25 calls and obscene messages. The driver was suspended.