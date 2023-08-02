Woman hurls abuses, manhandles guards

Noida: A woman in her mid 30s, resident of a posh high rise residential society in Sector 46 of Noida, allegedly created a brawl at society main gate, manhandled security guards and threatened to kill them after her car was stopped from entering the society.



The incident took place outside Gardens Glory society in Sector 46 under Noida’s sector 39 police station area. As per security guard Pawan Kumar, the woman tried to enter the society in a car which didn’t have a society sticker. “When we asked her about the flat number she started arguing and later she stepped down from her car and started abusing us,” said Kumar.

A purported video is viral on social media where users are criticising a woman for her pity behaviour. Police said that they have registered a case against the woman and are investigating the case. “On the basis of a complaint filed by security guard Pawan Kumar and Somnath, an FIR under section 504 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC has been registered against the woman identified as Shreya Kesri. Investigation is underway and appropriate actions are being taken,” said Shakti Awasthi, ADCP, Noida.