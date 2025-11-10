Woman househelp, jeweller nabbed for theft

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested two people, including domestic help Noor Bano (36), for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a house in Ashok Vihar. The complainant, Nipun Narula, reported missing jewellery worth several lakhs, discovered after Diwali.

Police said Bano, who stopped reporting to work and went incommunicado, was traced to Ghaziabad, where she confessed to the theft and revealed she had sold the jewellery to jeweller Hasan Ali, who was also arrested.

Bano committed the theft with her absconding husband to fund a lavish lifestyle,

police said.