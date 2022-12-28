Woman holds domestic help hostage in Noida home, booked

New Delhi: Noida police have booked a woman, resident of high-rise housing society, for allegedly keeping her maid hostage inside her house and assaulting her. A video of woman thrashing the maid inside lift is also viral on social media.



The incident was reported from Noida's Cleo County Society in sector 121. As per complaint, Anita (20), the domestic help, had been working at Shefali Koul's house for past 6 months.

"My daughter worked as house help at the woman's house and her agreement got expired on October 31. After agreement was finished, Anita didn't want to work anymore but the woman didn't let her go. She snatched her phone and forcefully get all the household work done. When she refused to work and asked to go home, the woman used to beat her," the girl's father told police.

The maid alleged that the woman has also attacked her several times with sticks while there are many injury marks on the girl's body.

A video of woman dragging and assaulting the house help is also viral where the maid can be seen trying to run away from the house several times but every time the woman caught her and dragged out of the lift. It can be seen in the video that the girl is repeatedly begging in front of the woman.

Somehow, the girl passed information to her family and they rescued her from the house. They reported the matter to police and a case was registered against the

woman.

"Based on the complaint, an FIR under sections 344, 323 and 504 of IPC has been registered against the woman identified as Shefali Koul. The victim has been sent for medical examination and appropriate actions will be taken up in the matter," Saad Miyan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said.