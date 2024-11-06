Woman hit with bricks & robbed, rickshaw driver nabbed, say cops

NEW DELHI: A woman was hit with bricks and robbed near west Delhi’s Peera Garhi allegedly by an autorickshaw driver, police on Tuesday said.

The incident happened on November 2 when the woman was going home to Sultanpuri in an auto. According to police, who have arrested the alleged assailant, the woman was carrying some gifts and wearing jewellery, over which she was attacked and left in a wounded state on a road in the Peera Garhi Camp area. Police rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where her condition was stated to be serious.

“We are still waiting for the statement of the woman. Earlier, she was unfit for the statement. But now she is stable and our teams will record her statement soon,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said. The DCP reported that police formed eight teams to track down the assailant, examining footage from over 100 CCTV cameras in Peera Garhi. The victim had taken two autorickshaws, with the second driver, identified as Sahil, assaulting her with a brick and robbing her.