Woman, her 2 kids found dead in Munirka: Police

New Delhi: The bodies of a woman and her two children with injuries caused by a sharp weapon on the wrists were found at their residence in southwest Delhi’s Munirka on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Varsha Sharma and her two children aged four and two-and-a-half years, they said.

It is suspected that the woman killed the children and then committed suicide, a senior official said.

Sharma was the wife of a police constable working with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). She got married in 2017.

“At about 10:30 am, we got information that a woman had committed suicide in a house located in Munirka village. A team from the Kishangarh police station reached the spot. We broke open the doors of the house,” the official said.

Police said after entering the house, they found the bodies of the woman and her two children with injuries on their wrists caused by a sharp weapon.

“Prima facie, it seems that the woman, after killing her children, committed suicide. We came to know that she got married in 2017 to a constable who works with the NCB. We have informed the sub-divisional magistrate to conduct the inquest proceedings. Legal action is being taken,” the official said.

Police said they have sent the bodies for post-mortem.